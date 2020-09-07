BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty moves Delhi court seeking divorce 

Odisha-based actor and BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty has approached a Delhi court to dissolve his six-year-old matrimonial alliance with actress Varsha Priyadarshini alleging that she never allowed him to consummate the marriage causing him great mental pain and agony.

In a petition filed in Patiala House Court here, he said his wife stayed with him for just 18 months and this period has been full of cruelty, tyranny, misery, harassment and sufferings for him and his family members.

Varsha, on her part, filed a domestic violence complaint in a Cuttuck court alleging that Mohanty was a habitual alcohol consumer and a womaniser. She demanded a monthly rent of Rs 20,000, maintenance of Rs 50,000 and a compensation of Rs 13 crore.

Mohanty, who was first elected to Rajya Sabha in 2014 as the youngest member at the age of 32, is at present an MP from Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency.

On February 8, 2014, he got married to Varsha, his batchmate. After the marriage, she started complaining about trivial issues and made it clear that she was not inclined to establish relationship with his family members, the actor alleged.

"Moreover, whenever the petitioner tried to have physical touch or make relation with the respondent, she never allowed it. This kind of behavior by her made him uncomfortable, unhappy and the petitioner never felt that he is married as she never gave him the pleasure of being married," his petition, filed by advocate Ashwani K Dubey, read.

During the six-year period, Mohanty said he tried to convince the wife on several occasions to have normal relations. In June 2015, he went to the USA to attend Odiya convention and made special arrangements to make his wife comfortable but she "again refused to have sex with the petitioner just to harass and insult him".

He said Varsha had been living separately from him since May 1, 2019. He asked the court to pass a decree of divorce as the marriage has been broken irretrievably.