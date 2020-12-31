BJP appoints V Satish as organiser, Saudan Singh vice-president

The BJP made key organisational changes on Thursday, appointing joint general secretary (organisation) V Satish to a newly created post of 'Organiser' and Saudan Singh, who also held the same post, to that of vice-president.

Joint organisational secretary Shiv Prakash will continue in the same post but with change in responsibilities.

The BJP announced these new appointments in a statement.

Prakash, who was earlier looking after the party's work in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, will now be positioned in Bhopal, and he will look after the BJP's work in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal.

Satish will now take care of coordination with the party's parliamentary office, the SC/ST morcha and its special contact programme. He was earlier looking after the party's work in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Saudan Singh, who was stationed in Raipur and looking after the party's work in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand, will now be posted in Chandigarh and will take care of the party's work in the union territory, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

All three leaders, Satish, Prakash and Singh, are full-time RSS pracharaks and were loaned by the BJP's ideological parent to the saffron party.