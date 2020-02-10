BJP asks MPs to be present in Parliament, creates buzz

The BJP on Monday evening asked all its lawmakers to be present in both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday for the transaction of important legislative business, creating a buzz.

The BJP Parliamentary Party has issued a three-line whip to its members in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to ensure their presence in their respective Houses for the entire day on Tuesday.

The first part of the Budget Session of Parliament that began on January 31 concludes on Tuesday.

Two ordinances— one pertaining to the amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and another related to amendments to certain laws governing the mining sector— have to be replaced by bills.

However, in the previous session, the government had sprung a surprise by bringing bills to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status under Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.

Another important agenda of the BJP is the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code, though there has been no discussion about it as yet.