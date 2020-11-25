BJP leaders condole Ahmed Patel's demise

BJP leaders condole Ahmed Patel's demise, laud his contribution to public life

Ahmed Patel died in a Gurgaon hospital on Wednesday due to multi-organ failure

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 25 2020, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2020, 12:31 ist
BJP leaders condoled the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP leaders on Wednesday condoled the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, a powerful presence in national politics for a long time, with party president J P Nadda expressing his anguish and many of his colleagues lauding Patel's contribution to the public life.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Patel contributed a lot to the public life and the Congress, describing the news of the leader's death as extremely painful.

In a tweet, Nadda said, "Deeply anguished to hear about the demise of veteran Congress leader Shri Ahmed Patel Ji. I pray for strength to the family members and his supporters at this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh noted that Patel was a seasoned leader who made a remarkable contribution to his party and public life.

"Ahmed Bhai had friends across party lines. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this sad hour," he said.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar also expressed his sadness at Patel's demise.

Political leaders condole the demise of Ahmed Patel

Ahmed Patel (71) died in a Gurgaon hospital on Wednesday due to multi-organ failure. He was suffering from complications related to Covid-19.

Patel, who was critical for a few days, was admitted to the Medanta hospital on November 15 after he developed complications.

His son Faisal said he died at 3.30 am. 

