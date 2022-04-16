BJP leaders say time is right for 'One Nation One Language'

As a controversy erupted after Union Home Minister Amit Shah commented that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative language to English but not to local languages, the BJP, criticising the opposition parties, said that it is the right time to go for 'One Nation One Language'.

Presiding over the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee on April 7, Shah had said, "Hindi should be accepted as an alternative language to English but not to local languages."

Former Member of Parliament from Kerala and BJP National Vice President A P Abdullakutty told IANS that with a little support from the central government, the country can go for 'One Nation One Language' like 'One Nation, One Tax' for communication purposes.

Abdullakutty claimed that due to the increasing influence of Hindi cinema, social media, and new technology, the majority of the new generation in Tamil Nadu and Kerala are speaking better Hindi.

"Even in my family, the younger generation is speaking better Hindi than me. It is the new trend and I personally think it is the correct time. With a little support from the central government we can go for 'One Nation One Language' like 'One Nation One Tax' for communication," Abdullakutty said.

He claimed that in the UAE and in some parts of America people are watching Hindi movies and they have a better understanding of the Hindi language.

"Today Hindi is not only an Indian language but also an international language. The Narendra Modi government is not against regional languages but is supporting regional languages and the New Education Policy (NEP) talks about it. Today NEET, CAT and other competitive exams are held in regional languages," Abdullakutty said.

BJP national spokesperson and Assistant Professor (Law), Patna University, Guru Prakash Paswan, blamed the opposition parties for creating a rift in society over a non-issue. "To make them politically relevant, issueless opposition parties are trying to create a rift in society in the name of the region, language, caste and religion," Paswan told IANS.

Paswan mentioned that in 1918 Mahatma Gandhi had said that Hindi represents the soul of this country and Amit Shah ji said that Hindi will grow but not at the cost of any regional language.

"The country is celebrating 'Hindi Pakhwada' (Hindi Fortnight) and 'Hindi Diwas' (Hindi Day) for ages. Hindi is our official language and we are not against any regional languages," Paswan added.

Hitting out at the opposition leaders, especially from the South, Abdullakutty said, "Opposition parties and their leaders misunderstood Home Minister Shah's intention, his intention is correct. We are not against regional languages but we are following our national languages."

