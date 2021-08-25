BJP plans to carpet bomb UP ahead of assembly polls

BJP plans to carpet bomb Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly polls scheduled to be held in March next year and has lined up a series of programs to be attended by its top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The party apparently doesn't want to leave anything to chance in the wake of the Opposition's relentless campaign to 'expose' its government's alleged failure to handle the second wave of Covid 19 and the 'anti-farmer' policies,

According to sources in the UP BJP, the saffron party has planned to hold public meetings in different parts of the state from the next month and organise mass contact programs at village and booth levels.

Sources said that the state government also plans to inaugurate several developmental projects, which would be attended by Modi and other senior party leaders.

Read | Caste-based Uttar Pradesh parties bargaining hard with major parties for larger slice of poll pie

''Modiji will be visiting UP regularly in the months leading to the next assembly polls...several developmental projects launched by the state government and the Centre are nearing completion or are complete.....the prime minister will be dedicating them to the nation,'' said a senior state BJP leader while speaking to DH on Wednesday.

The leader said that Poorvanchal Expressway was almost complete and was likely to be opened for the public next month. Similarly, several medical colleges were also nearing completion in different parts of the state. ''We would like the prime minister to dedicate them to the nation before the polls,'' the leader added.

Besides Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, BJP national president J P Nadda and the newly inducted ministers in the Union Cabinet from the state would also be addressing public rallies across the state. ''We have planned dozens of small and big public meetings.....they will be addressed by our top leaders,'' the BJP leader said.

Sources said that CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed the officials to complete the pending developmental projects before the model code of conduct came into force so that they could be dedicated to the nation before the polls.

UP BJP leaders said that the party did not want to take any chance in the forthcoming assembly elections. ''We are ready to counter the opposition's propaganda regarding Covid-19 mismanagement,'' he said.