'BJP should give account of Ram temple donations'

BJP should give account of Ram temple donations: Chhattisgarh CM

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 06 2020, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2020, 22:30 ist
Representative image/Credit: PTI File Photo

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said the BJP should give an account of donations collected for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He made the statement while talking to reporters here.

"They (BJP) should first give the account of money they had collected (as donations) after performing 'shila pujan' (foundation stone-laying ceremony) in the past," Baghel said in response to a query over BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal's demand that the state government should donate Rs 101 crore for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Reacting to Baghel's remark, Agrawal told PTI, "They (Congress leaders) don't have any right to ask for an account as they haven't made any contribution in Ram Mandir construction."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BJP
Chhattisgarh
Ayodhya
Ram Mandir
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

World's biggest, 75% reusable autonomous drone unveiled

World's biggest, 75% reusable autonomous drone unveiled

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Five quotes from Dr BR Ambedkar

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Five quotes from Dr BR Ambedkar

'Job cuts in Covid aftermath not as severe as expected'

'Job cuts in Covid aftermath not as severe as expected'

Here's why 'Harry Potter' is not on social media

Here's why 'Harry Potter' is not on social media

 