BJP to chalk out strategy for Winter Session end game

The Bharatiya Janata Party has called for a meeting of its Parliamentarians on Tuesday, to chalk out the party’s strategies ahead of the final week of the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament.

The meeting, a weekly affair for the ruling party’s MPs, will be held at the Ambedkar International Centre, as its usual venue, the Parliament House complex auditorium, is undergoing repairs.

Leaders that DH spoke to said that apart from Parliamentary affairs and issues, the party’s strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in the five states will come up for discussion.

“The assembly elections are on the top of the agenda. As soon as we wrap up the Parliament session, election campaigning will begin in full swing. The PM and other senior leaders have already started campaigning,” said a party MP, requesting anonymity.

The Prohibition of Child Marriage Amendment Act, 2021, and the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 are likely to come up for discussion. The legislation to increase the minimum age of marriage for women to 21 has garnered mixed reviews from various stakeholders.

In the party’s last weekly meeting, the prime minister had pointed at dipping attendance numbers of the party’s members of the Parliament, and he might touch upon the topic again.

The Winter Session of the Parliament has been a stormy one, marred by the shooting of civilians in Nagaland and a growing opposition demand for the removal of the minister of state home affairs, Ajay Mishra Teni, which has led to repeated adjournments.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri during a farmer’s protest rally on October 3. Mishra's son Ashish is one of the main accused in the case. While cries for his removal grow louder, BJP leaders said that the likelihood of his dismissal was not significant, as the BJP heads into a high-octane electoral contest in Uttar Pradesh.

Repeated adjournments were also caused due to disruption of proceedings by opposition parties over the suspension of 12 MPs.

