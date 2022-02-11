BJP urges govt to bring NRC to Jharkhand, West Bengal, and in part of Bihar

BJP calls for NRC to Jharkhand, WB, parts of Bihar

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 11 2022, 06:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 06:48 ist
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. Credit: PTI Photo

 A BJP MP from Jharkhand on Thursday requested the government to bring the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Jharkhand, West Bengal and a particular area of Bihar.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, Nishikant Dubey (BJP) said the people of the area from where he hailed were troubled by Bangladeshi intruders.

"When we (BJP) had our government in Jharkhand, our chief minister had demanded NRC for a particular district and had asked Centre for NRC to be implemented there.

"I request Government of India thain Jharkhand... and in an area of Bihar and in Bengal, NRC should be brought and this is how we get rid of Bangaladeshi intruders," he said.

Criticising the Uddhav Thackeray-led government's decision to allow the sale of wire at grocery shops, Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana requested the Maharashtra government to take important decisons.

She also added that state government should not take those decisions which spoils the future of children and women.

K Jayakumar (INC) was of the view that the policy of food should be uniform. 

