BrahMos missile, drones to be on display at Techfest

The BrahMos supersonic missile, Mahindra Marksman bulletproof vehicle, drones and latest weapons system would be on display at the unique defence lineup at Techfest, the flagship fest of Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay.

This year, Techfest is scheduled from December 16-18 at the IIT-B campus at Powai in Mumbai.

BrahMos is one of the big stories of India's defence sector and it would be on display. It is a two-stage missile with a solid propellant booster engine as its first stage, bringing it to supersonic speed and then getting separated.

The Mahindra Marksman is India’s first armored capsule-based light bulletproof vehicle to protect the personnel of defense, paramilitary and police forces against small arms fire and grenade attacks.

The Indian space sector has made tremendous growth with remarkable advances in space programs. “We will experience it closely as ISRO will put up a large Pavilion with rovers, satellites, rockets, sensors, and engines. There are PSLV, GSLV models, space suits, ion thrusters, semi-cryogenic pre-burners, and igniters to gratify space enthusiasts,” an Techfest spokesperson said.

The Army exhibit will display 12 Bore PAG, Heckler & Koch MP5, SAF Carbine 2A1, and Micro-Uzi.

Techfest will also exhibit the equipment of NSG and Black Cat commandos, including Glock 17, Black Hornet Nano military micro-UAV, Heckler & Koch MSG90 sniper rifle, and SIG MPX submachine gun.

Some of the drones that would be displayed at the exhibition are agricultural drones, solar panel cleaning drones, loudspeaker drones, and others.

“These exhibitions would encourage the minds of many to broaden their thinking and see the agricultural benefits of upcoming technology,” the spokesperson said.