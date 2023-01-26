News Live: Meta says Trump to be allowed back on Facebook, Instagram
News Live: Meta says Trump to be allowed back on Facebook, Instagram
updated: Jan 26 2023, 09:17 ist
Track all breaking news and latest developments with DH.
09:17
Ex-President Ramnath Kovind to be chief guest at Lokmat Parliamentary Awards function
India's former President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at the 4th edition of Lokmat Parliamentary Awards function to be held on March 14
07:55
Meta says Trump to be allowed back on Facebook, Instagram
Social networking giant Meta announced Tuesday it would soon reinstate former president Donald Trump's accounts on Facebook and Instagram with "new guardrails," two years after he was banned over the 2021 US Capitol insurrection. (AFP)
Ex-President Ramnath Kovind to be chief guest at Lokmat Parliamentary Awards function
India's former President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at the 4th edition of Lokmat Parliamentary Awards function to be held on March 14
Meta says Trump to be allowed back on Facebook, Instagram
Social networking giant Meta announced Tuesday it would soon reinstate former president Donald Trump's accounts on Facebook and Instagram with "new guardrails," two years after he was banned over the 2021 US Capitol insurrection. (AFP)