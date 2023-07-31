News Live: Indonesia pauses some Australian cattle imports after cows found with lumpy skin disease

Four people died in an accident where a car and a container truck collided near Thirumangalam in Madurai
Four people died in an accident where a car and a container truck collided near Thirumangalam in Madurai district, said the Madurai SP Siva Prasad.
Indonesia pauses some Australian cattle imports after cows found with lumpy skin disease
Indonesia has paused live cattle imports from four Australian facilities after lumpy skin disease (LSD) was detected in a small number of cattle some time after arrival, the Australian government said.
Australian officials were working with Indonesia to reassure market participants that all animals exported from Australia complied with Indonesian requirements, including being free of LSD, Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said in a statement on Sunday.
Gold poised to end best month in four as interest rates near peak
Gold prices were bound to post their biggest monthly rise in four on Monday, helped by growing expectations that major central banks may be nearing the end of current monetary policy tightening cycles in their fight to rein in inflation.
Four shot dead by Railway Protection Force jawan on Jaipur-Mumbai train
A construction worker died after allegedly falling from an under-construction building in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar yesterday
