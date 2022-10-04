News Live: J&K DGP Prisons murdered at home

  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 07:58 ist
    J&K DGP Prisons murdered at home

    Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K Lohia was found murdered at his residence here on Monday night with police suspecting his domestic help as the main culprit, police said.

    North Korea fires suspected ICBM over Japan

    North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years on Tuesday, prompting a warning for residents to take cover and a temporary suspension of train operations in northern Japan.

    Trump sues CNN for defamation, claiming $475 million in damages

    Former US president Donald Trump sued CNN for defamation on Monday, seeking $475 million in punitive damages and claiming that the network had carried out a "campaign of libel and slander" against him.

