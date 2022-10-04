News Live: J&K DGP Prisons murdered at home

North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years on Tuesday, prompting a warning for residents to take cover and a temporary suspension of train operations in northern Japan.
Trump sues CNN for defamation, claiming $475 million in damages
Former US president Donald Trump sued CNN for defamation on Monday, seeking $475 million in punitive damages and claiming that the network had carried out a "campaign of libel and slander" against him.
J&K DGP Prisons murdered at home
Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K Lohia was found murdered at his residence here on Monday night with police suspecting his domestic help as the main culprit, police said.
