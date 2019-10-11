BSES allows users to recharge metres using e-wallets

The BSES discoms will let users recharge their pre-paid electricity metres through e-wallets or its mobile application and website, said a company spokesperson on Friday.

The BSES discoms-- BYPL and BRPL have extended the facility to recharge pre-paid metres online through e-wallets like Paytm and PhonePe and also through company's mobile app and website, the official said.

The company is leveraging technology and digital platforms to provide a hassle free experience to its consumers in a big way, he added.

Consumers can connect with the discom and apply for a host of services, including applying for new connections, registering complaints, from their homes and offices using online platforms of the BSES, he added.