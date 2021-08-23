BSF personnel open fire at flying object in J&K's Arnia

BSF personnel open fire at flying object in J&K's Arnia

Troops opened fire at the flying object following which it went towards Pakistan side

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Aug 23 2021, 13:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2021, 13:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Border Security Force personnel opened fire at a flying object that was spotted along the International Border in Arnia sector of Jammu district on Monday, an official said.

"At about 0530 hours, a blinking red and yellow light in the sky was observed by our forward troops in Arnia sector near the IB", the official said. 

Troops opened fire at the flying object following which it went towards Pakistan side, the official said. 

The area is being searched with the help of police.

