BSF to launch retreat ceremony on IB in Jammu on Saturday

The Border Security Force will launch a retreat ceremony on the Indo-Pak border in Suchetgarh on Saturday to attract domestic tourism to the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir like the Wagah border in Punjab,

"It is a historic occasion when retreat ceremony will be launched at 1630 hours at Border outpost (BoP) Octroi (Suchetgarh) on Saturday," DIG BSF, Jammu Frontier, P S Sandhu said.

He said a structured parade by BSF personnel will take part in the retreat ceremony, which will be a regular feature.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will be the chief guest on the occasion and senior officers from various government departments will take part in the event, the DIG said.

The retreat ceremony is an initiative as part of the border tourism on the lines of the Wagah border, officials said. However, the retreat ceremony will only be held on the Indian side of the border.

Suchetgarh is about 27 kilometres from Jammu and served as a route to Sialkot (now in Pakistan) during the pre-partition era, the officials said.

On July 4, 2016, the then Jammu and Kashmir government had launched border tourism at Octerio BoP.

