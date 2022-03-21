Parliament Live: FM Sitharaman to move the J&K Appropriation Bill, 2022 in Rajya Sabha today

Parliament will reconvene today after a short break for Holi. On March 16, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi urged the government to end the influence of Facebook, other social media giants on electoral politics in India. Nitin Gadkari in the Rajya Sabha said that the government is working on the plan to develop India's road infrastructure at par with the USA by the end of 2024. Stay tuned for more updates from the budget session.
Stepping up his attack against the NDA government, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday decided to go to Delhi on March 21, along with state ministers, to demand the Centre to purchase paddy produced in state in the summer season crop
The TRS members would stage protests in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in line with the agitation in Telangana, the release said. Claiming that the Centre is procuring "100 per cent of paddy from Punjab", Rao said "agitation programmes would continue demanding Food Corporation of India (FCI) to procure 100 per cent of paddy from Telangana". Rao, known as KCR, described paddy procurement as a "life and death issue" for Telangana farmers and said the TRS is gearing up for an intensive struggle on it.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has taken an initiative to serve food free of cost to attendants of patients admitted at six hospitals in the national capital.
According to a Lok Sabha Secretariat statement, Birla will flag off six "Prasadam Raths" (food trucks) from his official residence in the national capital on Monday.
These trucks, made available by Birla to 'Aao Sath Chale' organisation, have facilities for cooking and heating food.
Nagaland is likely to get a woman Rajya Sabha MP for the first time as a coalition of the NDPP and the BJP, having 35 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly
Nagaland is likely to get a woman Rajya Sabha MP for the first time as a coalition of the NDPP and the BJP, having 35 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly, nominated the saffron party's Mahila Morcha president S Phangnon Konyak as the candidate for the election to the state's lone seat to the Upper House of Parliament. The Naga People’s Front with 25 members held a meeting on Saturday to decide whether to support Konyak or field its own candidate, but it remained inconclusive, NPF secretary general and spokesperson Achumbemo Kikon told PTI.
FM Sitharaman to move the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2022 in Rajya Sabha today
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move that the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2022 toauthorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services
of the financial year 2021-22, be taken into consideration.