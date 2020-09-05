Bullet train project progressing well, real timeframe for completion in 3-6 months: Indian Railways

The bullet train project was progressing well but the real time frame for project completion could be gauged within the next three to six months when the status of land acquisition will be ascertained, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said on Saturday.

"Our designs are ready and we are set to go. It is true that the tenders and land acquisition were delayed a bit due to the coronavirus pandemic, but I can say that the project is progressing well," Yadav said.

In the next 3 to 6 months, we will be able to start the bidding process and within the next three to six months, we will be able to get the status of land acquired and then we will be able to provide a real timeframe for the completion of the project," he said.

Of the total required land for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, around 82% of the land has been acquired in Gujarat, in Maharashtra land acquisition is only at 23%.

In projects like the bullet train, work can only begin when a certain amount of land is available, he said.