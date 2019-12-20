CAA row: Rajinikanth expresses concern over violence

Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday expressed concern over violence in various parts of the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saying violence and rioting cannot be a way to find the solution to any issue.

Though the actor did specify any incident, he said "the ongoing violence gives me great pain. " "Violence and rioting should not become a way to find a solution for any issue. I request the people of India to stay united and vigilant keeping in mind the nation's security and welfare, " he said in a tweet.

"The ongoing violence gives me great pain," he added. The actor's statement comes on a day when Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka were rocked by violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act, with two persons being killed in Mangaluru in police firing.

In Lucknow, anti-CAA protesters went berserk in parts of the city, hurling stones and damaging police outposts and a number of vehicles mainly in the Old City areas of the Uttar Pradesh capital, forcing police to use tear-gas shells to control the situation. A man died of a firearm injury while passing by a demonstration, but police denied the death was linked to police action.