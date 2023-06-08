Cabinet approves Rs 2,980 crore for exploration of coal and lignite scheme

Cabinet approves Rs 2,980 cr for coal, lignite scheme

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 08 2023, 11:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 11:52 ist
Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said that the government has approved the continuation of the central sector plan 'Exploration of Coal and Lignite Scheme' with an estimated expenditure of Rs 2,980 crore.

"The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the continuation of the Central Sector Scheme of "Exploration of Coal and Lignite scheme" with an estimated expenditure of Rs 2,980 crore from 2021-22 to 2025-26 co-terminus with the 15th Finance Commission cycle," Joshi told reporters after the CCEA  meeting.

This is (an) important milestone and once (the) exploration is completed, it will help the government continue to auction the new coal mines, he told reporters here.

Under this scheme, the exploration for coal and lignite will be conducted in two broad stages: promotional (regional) exploration and detailed exploration in non-Coal India Limited blocks.

The approval will provide an outlay of Rs 1,650 crore for promotional (regional) exploration, and Rs 1,330 crore for detailed drilling in non-CIL areas, the statement said.

About 1,300 square kilometres area will be covered under the regional-exploration component of the scheme with about 650 square kilometres to be surveyed for detailed exploration. 

