Cabinet expansion at 6 pm; ministerial hopefuls meet PM

Cabinet expansion at 6 pm; ministerial probables meet PM Modi

Some state ministers, including Parshottam Rupala and Anurag Thakur, may be elevated

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 07 2021, 12:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 13:08 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Ahead of the expected Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday evening, a number of leaders, many of whom are likely to be inducted as ministers, arrived at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to meet him.

The Union Cabinet expansion will be held at 6 pm on Wednesday.

Those meeting Modi included BJP's Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ajay Bhatt, Bhupender Yadav, Shobha Karandlaje, Pritam Munde and Meenakshi Lekhi, LJP's Pashupati Paras and Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel, sources said.

BJP president J P Nadda is also expected to be there.

Also read: Modi 2.0 Cabinet to go for a major rejig on July 7; performance, alliance on radar

Some state ministers, including Parshottam Rupala and Anurag Thakur, may be elevated, the sources said.

This will be the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers by Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.

The prime minister is expected to bring in young faces and give representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
BJP
J P Nadda
Cabinet
Jyotiradia Scindia

Related videos

What's Brewing

Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero

Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero

Why some bisexual people struggle with mental health

Why some bisexual people struggle with mental health

Stay home, Amsterdam tells pot smoking tourists

Stay home, Amsterdam tells pot smoking tourists

When Dilip Kumar was to work with Big B, SRK on a film

When Dilip Kumar was to work with Big B, SRK on a film

Chinese millennials are ‘chilling’, Beijing isn’t happy

Chinese millennials are ‘chilling’, Beijing isn’t happy

Bezos, Branson, Musk: Who's winning space tourism race?

Bezos, Branson, Musk: Who's winning space tourism race?

Italy's mental strength forces them into Euro final

Italy's mental strength forces them into Euro final

Dilip Kumar: Star who grew with India as it evolved

Dilip Kumar: Star who grew with India as it evolved

 