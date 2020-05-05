Cancel MSME debt for the quarter, put money in hands of bottom 60%: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee tells Rahul Gandhi

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Tuesday pitched for a moratorium on debt payments and direct cash transfer to the bottom 60% of the population to kickstart the economy as India emerges from the lockdown to combat coronavirus.

In a conversation with Rahul Gandhi, Banerjee was appreciative of the steps taken by the Modi government for putting a moratorium on debt payments and suggested that the government go beyond the UPA-era initiatives of MGNREGA and National Food Security Act to reach out to the people who have been left uncovered by these programmes.



"Aadhar based claims on PDS would be … you would be eligible wherever you are. That would have been wonderful to have right now. Sort of looking back right now, that would have sort of saved a lot of misery," Banerjee said.

This was Rahul's second interaction with global and Indian thought leaders in an attempt to shore up his image that had taken a beating after the successive electoral losses to Narendra Modi. Last week, Rahul kicked off the series of interactions with former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan.

"The MSME sector is mostly easy… we have done one thing that I think is wise, which is to kind of put a moratorium on debt payments I would say. We could do more than that. We could even say that the debt payments for this quarter will be cancelled and will be taken care of by the government," Banerjee said.