Cannot be intimidated, says Rahul Gandhi on RGF probe

Congress on Wednesday hit back at Modi government that ordered a probe into the functioning of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and two other trusts, asserting that it had nothing to “hide” and won’t be intimidated by the “blind witch-hunt”.

Rahul Gandhi accused the Modi government of trying to intimidate “those who fight for the truth”.

Read: Government sets up team to coordinate probe against three Gandhi family trusts for alleged tax violations, money laundering

“Mr Modi believes the world is like him. He thinks everyone has a price or can be intimidated. He will never understand that those who fight for the truth have no price and cannot be intimidated,” the former Congress president said.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi asserted that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust have nothing to fear and can answer every question like law-abiding citizens.

The strong statements came after Modi government set up an inter-ministerial team to coordinate a probe into the alleged violation of various laws like money laundering and foreign contributions by the three trusts associated with the Gandhi family.

Singhvi wondered why the government was not asking the same questions of the “blue-eyed, sanctified holy cows” such as the RSS, Vivekananda Foundation, India Foundation and Overseas Friends of the BJP.

“We are here as law-abiding persons to answer. But, you need to be exposed fully, in that you don't ever ask these questions of many holy cows,” he said.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala described the probe against the three trusts as a “blind witch-hunt by a panicked Modi government”.

Surjewala said the Congress’ determination to hold the government accountable to the people of India and to speak for the deprived, the underprivileged and the downtrodden will only get strengthened by these “desperate actions of a government too petrified to answer its own people”.

“Nations remember their Martyrs with gratitude for their sacrifices. Smt Indira Gandhi and Shri Rajiv Gandhi gave their lives for India. Targeting the trusts dedicated to honour their rich legacy is unfortunate and vindictive, which must be condemned,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said.