Case against Satyendar Jain completely fake, politically motivated: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Case against Satyendar Jain completely fake: Kejriwal

DH Web Desk
  • May 31 2022, 12:45 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 13:00 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday broke his silence on the arrest of his minister Satyendar Jain by the ED, saying the case is "completely fake and politically motivated".

Kejriwal asserted that the AAP is an honest political party and that he himself would have taken action against Jain if there were even one per cent substance in the case.

"I have studied the case against Jain. It is completely fake and motivated by political reasons. We have faith in the judiciary. Jain is following the path of truth, and he will come out clean," Kejriwal said. 

Jain was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a few hours of questioning on Monday, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials said.

The BJP and Congress on Monday welcomed the arrest of Delhi government minister Satyendar Jain and asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove him from his Cabinet.

In January, ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, Kejriwal had claimed he had learnt from sources that Jain could be arrested by the ED. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal
Satyendar Jain
Delhi
India News

