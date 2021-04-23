Case on Covid-19 management: SC allows Harsh Salve to be recused as amicus curiae

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed senior advocate Harish Salve to be recused as amicus curiae from the suo motu case on the Covid-19 crisis in India.
The SC will also be examining the judicial power of High Courts to declare lockdown. A three-judge bench of the Court headed by CJI SA Bobde is hearing the case.
More to follow
