Case on Covid-19 management: SC allows Harsh Salve to be recused as amicus curiae

Covid crisis case: SC relieves Salve as amicus curiae

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 23 2021, 11:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 11:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed senior advocate Harish Salve to be recused as amicus curiae from the suo motu case on the Covid-19 crisis in India.

The SC will also be examining the judicial power of High Courts to declare lockdown. A three-judge bench of the Court headed by CJI SA Bobde is hearing the case.

More to follow

 

 

 

Supreme Court
Harish Salve

