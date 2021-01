The total number of persons found infected with the new coronavirus strain from the UK rose to 29 on Friday, according to ministry data.

The samples that tested positive for the new strain were 8 from NCDC, Delhi; 10 from NIMHANS, Bengaluru; 3 from CCMB, Hyderabad; 1 from NIBG Kalyani near Kolkata; 5 from NIV, Pune and 2 from IGIB, Delhi.

