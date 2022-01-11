ITR filing deadline for AY 21-22 extended till March 15

CBDT extends Income Tax Returns filing deadline for AY 2021-22 till March 15

  • Jan 11 2022, 18:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2022, 18:14 ist
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday further extended the due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns for the Assessment Year 2021-22 till March 15.

