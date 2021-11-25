CBI books 7 for Rs 73 crore fraud at PNB, Indian Bank

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against seven accused, including private firms, for perpetrating a fraud at Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Allahabad Bank in credit facilities and term loans to the tune of nearly Rs 73 crore during 2013.

The accused were identified as S.R. Alcobev Pvt. Ltd, New Industrial Estate, Jagatpur, Cuttack, its Managing Director Ranjan Kumar Padhi and Director Saina Kar; Naina Devi Suppliers Pvt. Ltd, Sainagoue Street, Kolkata, West Bengal (Corporate Guarantor), Chandraghanta Iron and Steel Traders Pvt. Ltd., Shyam Bazar Street, Kolkata, West Bengal (Corporate Guarantor), Brewforce Technologies, East Patel Nagar, New Delhi or Dehradun, Uttarakhand (Supplier) and a civil contractor named Sukanta Kumar Lenka, a resident of Cuttack.

According to the CBI, there is involvement of unknown public servants of Punjab National Bank, among others.

"The accused committed a fraud at Punjab National Bank, main branch, Buxi Bazar, Cuttack and Allahabad Bank, Bhubaneswar branch, in a matter of credit facilities or term loans to the tune of around Rs 73 crore (Rs 40 crore by PNB and Rs 33 crore by Indian Bank, formerly Allahabad Bank) during 2013," the probe agency said in a statement.

After disbursal of the loan proceeds, the borrowers and guarantors allegedly violated the terms and conditions of the sanction and they neither procured the machineries nor deposited the instalments in time and the account turned into a non-performing asset (NPA).

It was further alleged that the accused, including promoters, directors, guarantors and suppliers, had misappropriated and diverted the loan proceeds with the ulterior motive to defraud the banks to the tune of nearly Rs 140.48 crore (principal amount plus interest as on September 30, 2021).

The CBI conducted searches at the premises of the accused situated at Cuttack (Odisha) and Dehradun (Uttarakhand).

"Further probe is on," it added.

