CBI found nothing, seized nothing: P Chidambaram reacts to searches

CBI found nothing, seized nothing: P Chidambaram

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 17 2022, 12:29 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 12:31 ist
Congress leader P Chidambaram. Credit: PTI Photo

After the CBI conducted searches at premises linked to him and Karti, Congress leader P Chidambaram said that the search team found nothing and seized nothing.

He pointed out that the 'timing of the search is interesting'.

"This morning, a CBI team searched my residence at Chennai and my official residence at Delhi. The team showed me a FIR in which I am not named as an accused. The search team found nothing and seized nothing. I may point out that the timing of the search is interesting," Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted. 

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram on Tuesday once again came under the radar of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which conducted searches at nine locations to probe allegations that he took “illegal gratification” of Rs 50 lakh for facilitating visas to Chinese citizens for working in a project in Punjab.

The raids were conducted in Chennai, including the sprawling bungalow owned by Karti’s father and former Union Minister P Chidambaram in upscale Nungambakkam, Mumbai, Odisha, Karnataka, and Punjab.

Karti, who is understood to be out of the country, tweeted: “I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record.” The CBI had in February 2018 arrested Karti, Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga, on his arrival from a foreign trip in connection with the INX money laundering case.

P Chidambaram
India News
Congress
Delhi

