CBI raids Amnesty International office in Bengaluru

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid on the Amnesty International Group in Bengaluru on Friday.

The human rights organisation was raided for a suspected violation of FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act), ANI reported.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on the Amnesty office last year for the same reason. ED sources had said that Amnesty India received foreign funds of Rs 36 crore through commercial route in violation of FCRA and FDI.

More to follow