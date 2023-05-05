CBI searches Jet Airways office in bank fraud case

CBI searches at Jet Airways office, founder Naresh Goyal's residence in bank fraud case

The agency has registered a new case of alleged bank fraud of Rs 538 crore on a complaint from Canara Bank

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 05 2023, 17:14 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 17:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The CBI on Friday conducted searches at seven locations including the premises of Jet Airways and its founder Naresh Goyal in Mumbai in connection with an alleged Rs 538-crore fraud case in Canara Bank, officials said.

The CBI searches were spread across residences and offices of Goyal, his wife Anita, and former airline director Gaurang Ananda Shetty. 

The agency has registered a new case of alleged bank fraud of Rs 538 crore on a complaint from Canara Bank, they said.

The allegations pertain to alleged diversion of funds among other irregularities, they said. 

The company was in the process of revival after Jalan Kalrock Consortium won the bid for Jet Airways under the insolvency resolution process at National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

