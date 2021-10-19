CBSE announces dates for Central Teacher Eligibility Test

CBSE to conduct the 15th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) between December 16 this year and January 13, 2022. It will be in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode.

The online application process for CTET examination began from September 20.

One more examination city has been created at Leh for the convenience of aspirants. Candidates who've already applied for CTET- Dec 2021 & wish to change their city or make any correction in their particulars in online application form can do so from 28.10.2021 to 3.11.2021: CBSE — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here: