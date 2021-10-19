CBSE issues dates for Central Teacher Eligibility Test

CBSE announces dates for Central Teacher Eligibility Test

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 19 2021, 11:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 11:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

CBSE to conduct the 15th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) between December 16 this year and January 13, 2022. It will be in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode.

The online application process for CTET examination began from September 20.

 

More to follow...

 

