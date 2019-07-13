Central railway's Mumbai division goes digital

Central Railway’s Mumbai Division has initiated digital payment for catering services across all stations in its jurisdiction.

Passengers can now use net banking, debit cards, credit cards and online payment wallets like PayTM, Google Pay, Phone Pay, BHIM to pay for the purchase of food items and use of catering services.

A special drive “NO BILL, NO PAYMENT” was conducted from 2-11 July to promote the use of digital payment for catering services.

As a part of this drive, it was ensured that e-bills were issued to passengers on every purchase from railway catering units.

Stickers and posters displaying "FOOD FREE WITHOUT BILL" and "DON’T PAY IF BILL IS NOT ISSUED" in English, Hindi and Marathi have been exhibited on all stalls and at various places. Besides, regular announcements were also made at stations to create public awareness.

Inspections are regularly being conducted by officers and inspectors at various stalls, and regular interaction with passengers is being done to check whether bills have been issued for catering services and strict action is being taken against the offenders.