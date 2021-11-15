Centre allows post-mortem after sunset in hospitals with proper infrastructure

The Union Health Ministry has notified a new protocol allowing postmortems to be conducted at night in hospitals that have facilities to carry out such procedures after sundown, benefiting the relatives of the deceased and those waiting for an organ transplant.

“Changes have been made in the postmortem protocols to allow for the procedure to be conducted after sunset effective from Monday. Apart from friends and relatives of the deceased, this new procedure also promotes organ donation and transplant as organs can be harvested in the stipulated time window after the procedure,” the ministry said in a statement.

However, medico-legal cases under categories such as homicide, suicide, rape, decomposed bodies and suspected foul play should not be subjected for postmortem at night unless there is a law and order situation, it clarified.

The Centre took the decision following a technical review of several representations it received, by an expert panel in the Directorate General of Health Services. The panel ascertained that some institutes are already performing night-time postmortem.

In view of the rapid advancement and improvement in technology, especially availability of required lighting and infrastructure required for postmortem, performing nighttime postmortem in hospitals was now feasible, the panel observed.

The new protocol stipulates that postmortem for organ donation be taken up on priority and be conducted even after sunset at the hospitals which have the infrastructure for conducting such post-mortem on a regular basis.

The fitness and adequacy of infrastructure shall be assessed by the hospital in-charge to ensure that there is no dilution of evidence value. It is also to be ensured by the facility that video recording of postmortem shall be done for all postmortem conducted in the night, to rule out any suspicion and preserved for future reference for legal purposes.

