Govt approves Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine

Centre approves Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine, to be included in vaccination programme

The needle-free vaccine will be available at private centres. It will be introduced on the Co-WIN platform on Friday evening

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 23 2022, 10:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2022, 11:40 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine has been approved by the Union Health Ministry for inclusion in the vaccination programme as a booster dose for those above 18 years of age, official sources said on Thursday.

The needle-free vaccine will be available at private centres. It will be introduced on the Co-WIN platform on Friday evening, they said. 

The nasal vaccine -- BBV154 -- received approval of the Drugs Controller General of India in November for restricted use in an emergency situation for those above 18 as a heterologous booster dose.

The approval for the vaccine comes amid a spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday cautioned people against complacency and urged them to wear masks in crowded places, while also directing officials to strengthen surveillance measures, especially at international airports.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India News

What's Brewing

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

97 jumbos taken out of Assam since 2006, not returned

97 jumbos taken out of Assam since 2006, not returned

Food street shop owners excited about makeover

Food street shop owners excited about makeover

Homebakers dish out rich cakes, Christmas treats

Homebakers dish out rich cakes, Christmas treats

Two students offer hugs to Church Street visitors

Two students offer hugs to Church Street visitors

DH Toon | 'All quiet on the LAC'

DH Toon | 'All quiet on the LAC'

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

 