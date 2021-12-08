Centre approves Ken-Betwa rivers linking project

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved long pending Ken-Betwa Interlinking of Rivers Project.

This is the first major centrally driven river interlinking project in the country approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The project will cost Rs 44,605 crore and is targeted to be completed in 8 years.

To implement the project, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) called Ken-Betwa Link Project Authority (KBLPA) will be set up, said a statement from the Union Jal Shakti Ministry.

"The Project shall provide irrigation to 10.62 lakh hectares in the perennially drought prone area and water starved regions in Chhatarpur, Panna and Tikamgarh of Madhya Pradesh and Banda, Mahoba and Jhansi of Uttar Pradesh. Connecting canal to provide drinking water to 62 lakh people. Project to generate 103 MW Hydro Power plus 27 MW Solar Power," said the statement.

The river linking project involves transfer of water from the Ken to the Betwa River through the construction of Daudhan Dam and a canal linking the two rivers, the Lower Orr Project, Kotha Barrage -and Bina Complex Multipurpose Project.

"The Project will be of immense benefit to the water starved Bundelkhand region, spread across the states of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. This project will provide enormous benefits to the districts of Panna, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh, Datia, Vidisha, Shivpuri and Raisen of Madhya Pradesh and Banda, Mahoba, Jhansi & Lalitpur of Uttar Pradesh," said the statement.

"This project also comprehensively provides for environment management and safeguards. For this purpose a comprehensive landscape management plan is under finalization by Wildlife Institute of India," the statement added.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh signed agreement on March 22, 2021, to implement the first major centrally driven river interlinking project in the country.

"The agreement heralds the beginning of inter-state cooperation to implement the vision of Former Prime Minister, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee to carry water from areas that have surpluses to drought prone and water deficit areas, through the interlinking of rivers," said the statement.

