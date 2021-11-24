Centre clears deal for production of over 6 lakh Russian AK-203 rifles in India

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) of the government cleared the $ 687.7 million deal, which would be inked during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi early next month. The AK 203 rifles will replace the Indian Army’s standard-issue 7.62 mm INSAS rifles, a source said.

Over 600,000 AK 203 rifles will be manufactured at the plant set up in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh by the Indo-Russia Rifles Private Limited — a joint venture of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) of India and the Kalashnikov Concern and Rosoboronexport of Russia.

The DAC, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also cleared a Rs 2236 crore proposal of the Indian Air Force (IAF) for procurement of GSAT-7C Satellite and Ground Hubs for real-time connectivity of Software Defined Radios (SDRs). The project envisages complete design, development and launching of satellites in India. Induction of GSAT-7C Satellite and Ground Hubs for Software Defined Radios (SDRs) will enhance the ability of the armed forces to communicate beyond Line of Sight (LoS) among one another in all circumstances in a secure mode, the Ministry of Defence stated in a press release.

