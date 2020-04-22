Centre enacts tough law to protect doctors, healthcare workers

The Centre on Wednesday (April 22) approved promulgation of an ordinance that makes attacks on doctors and health workers as non-bailable offences with stringent penalties.

The Union Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved an amendment to the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 to insert provisions to take action against those attacking doctors and health care workers.

"Such crime will now be cognizable & non-bailable. The investigation will be done within 30 days. Accused can be sentenced from 3 months-5 years and penalised from Rs 50,000 up to Rs two lakh," I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters here.

"If damage is done to the vehicles or clinics of healthcare workers, then a compensation amounting to twice the market value of the damaged property will be taken from the accused," Javadekar said.

The decision to promulgate the ordinance comes against the backdrop of a protest call given by the Indian Medical Association over the attacks on doctors and healthcare workers involved in the fight against COVID-19.