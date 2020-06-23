Centre hikes MSP for dehusked coconut to Rs 2,700/quintal

Govt hikes MSP for dehusked coconut to Rs 2,700/quintal

The Centre on Tuesday fixed the minimum support price for dehusked coconut at Rs 2,700 per quintal for the 2020 season, a 5.02 per cent increase over the previous season.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the move will help small coconut farmers, who are unable to hold the produce and have inadequate facilities for supplying milled coconuts.

“Coconut being a small holder’s crop, aggregation and arranging copra making facility at farmer’s level is not common,” Tomar said adding that a higher support price for de-husked coconut will ensure immediate cash transfer to small farmers.

In March, the MSP for Fair Average Quality (FAQ) of milling copra was increased to Rs 9,960 per quintal for the 2020 season from Rs 9,521 per quintal in 2019.

The support price for ball copra had been increased to Rs 10,300 per quintal for the 2020 season from Rs 9,920 per quintal in 2019.

