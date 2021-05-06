Centre moves SC against K'taka HC oxygen supply order

Centre moves Supreme Court against Karnataka High Court order on oxygen allocation

PTI
PTI,
  • May 06 2021, 16:33 ist
  • updated: May 06 2021, 16:43 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre Thursday moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Karnataka High Court order asking it to increase daily liquid medical oxygen (LMO) allocation for state from present 965 MT to 1200 MT for treating Covid-19 patients.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the state is being supplied 965 MT LMO presently and the order needed to be stayed urgently.

The bench, also comprising Justice M R Shah, said it will have to look at the paper book before issuing any order.

The bench said it would assemble in a few minutes. 

 

