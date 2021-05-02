Centre moves to increase oxygen beds as Covid-19 spreads

With Covid-19 cases continuing to surge, the government on Sunday said it was setting up hospitals near steel plants and oil refineries to ensure steady supply of oxygen to such facilities and explore steps to convert nitrogen plants to produce oxygen.

In successive review meetings on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also weighing-in on suggestions to utilise the services of final year MBBS and nursing student in Covid-19 management and giving them opportunities in government sector or financial incentive to them.

In a bid to ensure oxygen supply to new hospitals, government is setting up five such facilities next to steel factories and refineries that produce gaseous oxygen which could be tapped for medical use.

“It is expected that around 10,000 oxygenated beds can be made available in a short period of time by making temporary hospitals near such plants,” a PMO statement said adding that state governments were being encouraged to set up such facilities.

Madhya Pradesh has already started building a 1,000-bed hospital near the oil refinery in Bina.

Besides, the prime minister was also briefed about efforts to convert existing nitrogen plants to produce oxygen.

In the nitrogen plants, carbon molecular sieve (CMS) is used whereas zeolite molecular sieve (ZMS) is required for producing oxygen, a PMO statement said.

It added that by replacing CMS with ZMS and carrying out a few other changes including oxygen analyser, control panel system and flow valves, existing nitrogen plants can be modified to produce oxygen.

“On deliberation with industries, so far 14 such industries have been identified where conversion of plants is under progress. Further 37 nitrogen plants have been also identified with the help of industry associations,” it said.

A nitrogen plant modified for the production of oxygen can be either shifted to a nearby hospital or, in case it is not feasible to shift the plant, it can be used for on-site production of oxygen, which can be transported to the hospital through specialized vessels or cylinders, the statement said.

India reported 3,689 deaths in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning which pushed the pushed the death toll to 2,15,542. The country also added 3,92,488 new cases of Covid-19 during the same period.