Centre notifies DG Shipping as National Authority for Recycling of Ships

The Central government has notified Director General of Shipping as National Authority for Recycling of Ships.

DG Shipping is designated as apex authority under the Recycling of Ships Act, 2019 for the ship recycling industry of India and the office of the national authority will be Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

"As an apex body, Director General (DG) Shipping is authorised to administer, supervise and monitor all activities relating to ship recycling. DG Shipping will also look after the sustainable development of the ship recycling industry, monitor compliance to environment-friendly norms, and safety and health measures for stakeholders working in the ship recycling industry. DG Shipping will be the final authority for the various approvals required by the ship recycling yard owners and state governments," said a statement from Shipping Ministry.

Under the Ship Recycling Act, 2019, India has acceded to Hong Kong Convention for Ship Recycling under International Maritime Organization (IMO). DG Shipping is a representative of India in the IMO, and all the conventions of IMO are being enforced by DG Shipping, the statement said.

National Authority of Ship Recycling will be set up in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The location of the office will benefit the ship recycling yard owners situated in Alang, Gujarat, which is home of Asia’s largest ship breaking and ship recycling industry, the statement added.