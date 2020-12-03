Centre orders Wikipedia to remove link with wrong map

Centre orders Wikipedia to remove link showing incorrect map of India

Sources added that the govt can take legal action against Wikipedia, including blocking access to the entire platform, in case it does not make the changes

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 03 2020, 00:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 08:36 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

The government has asked Wikipedia to remove a link from its platform that has shown an incorrect map of Jammu and Kashmir, according to sources.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has issued an order under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000 directing Wikipedia to remove the link, they added.

The matter had been flagged by a Twitter user, who highlighted that the Wikipedia page on the India-Bhutan relationship had incorrectly depicted the map of Jammu Kashmir, and asked the government to take action.

Sources said taking cognizance of the matter, the ministry issued an order on November 27, 2020 directing Wikipedia to remove the map as it violated the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India.

They added that the government can take legal action against the company, including blocking access to the entire platform, in case it does not make the changes.

Last month, the government had issued a notice to microblogging platform Twitter for showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of the Union Territory of Ladakh. 

India
Ladakh
Wikipedia
Jammu and Kashmir
Leh
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

