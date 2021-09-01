Centre planning to shift public transport system to 100% EV: Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the Centre is planning to shift public transport and logistics to 100% electric vehicles.

However, the Minister did not give a timeline for the proposed plan.

While addressing an online event on electric mobility, the Minister said that the government intends to have electric vehicle sales penetration of 30% for private cars, 70% for commercial vehicles, 40% for buses and 80% for two and three-wheelers by 2030.

The Centre is aggressively pushing for electric vehicles as it introduced the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India Phase II (FAME-II) scheme under which the government gives subsidies to states to purchase electric buses and other modes of public transport vehicles.

Power Minister R K Singh has recently urged all Union ministers and chief ministers to switch over to electric vehicles for all official purposes.

Gadkari also recently announced his ministry's plan to have charging stations along national highways including at fuel pump stations.

The government recently said that 70% of components to manufacture electric vehicles are imported from countries including China and Taiwan. The EV market in India makes up only 1% of the total sales of the auto industry.

Several departments including the road transport ministry, the department for the promotion of industry and internal trade and NITI Aayog have supported US electric vehicle maker Tesla's proposal for a reduction in import duty to enter India.