Centre recommends CBI inquiry against activist Harsh Mander's NGO Aman Biradari

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recommended a CBI inquiry against Aman Biradari, an NGO established by writer and human rights activist Harsh Mander, for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, officials said on Monday.
Mander, who was a member of the Sonia Gandhi-led National Advisory Council during the previous UPA government, has established Aman Biradari -- "a people's campaign for a secular, peaceful, just and humane world".
A CBI inquiry has been recommended against Aman Biradari for violation of various provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, they said.
All NGOs receiving foreign funding has to mandatorily register with the Home Ministry under the FCRA.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Modi lauds German embassy team's dance to 'Naatu Naatu'
Teen cooks up molestation story to escape scolding
In Pics | Traditional recipes one can try this Ugadi
Indian scientist's tiny sensor to tell if food is bad
Rights not loading: Internet shutdowns disrupt lives
Indian flag taken down in London, UK diplomat summoned
Coconut shells trigger waste crises in the summer
DH Toon | B'luru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded
UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars