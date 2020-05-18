Centre requests states to approve more Shramik specials

Centre requests states to approve more Shramik special trains

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 18 2020, 00:02 ist
  • updated: May 18 2020, 00:02 ist
The Centre on Sunday requested the states to give quick clearances to Shramik Special trains to help migrants to reach their home states at the earliest.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba in his video conference with state Chief Secretaries requested to co-operate in  running Shramik special trains.

In the conference, which was also attended by Railway.Board chairman V K Yadav, the cabinet secretary also asked the states to make District Collector and Superintendent of Police for responsible officers for  safety and wellbeing of migrant labourers.

Yadav also assured that more special trains can be started if the States provide quick clearances.

The railways, which started operating Shramik special trains on May 1, so far operated more than 1100 trains and ferried mpre than 15 lakh people including migrant workers.

The railways is not act as carrier and receiving states and sending states were responsible for the transportation.

