Centre rushes teams to six states with high Covid-19 cases

Teams have been rushed to Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Manipur

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 02 2021, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 11:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Centre on Friday rushed teams to six states reporting a high number of Covid-19 cases.

Teams for Covid-19 control and containment measures have been sent to Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Manipur.

More details awaited.

