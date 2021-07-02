Centre rushes teams to six states with high Covid-19 cases

The Centre on Friday rushed teams to six states reporting a high number of Covid-19 cases.
Teams for Covid-19 control and containment measures have been sent to Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Manipur.
More details awaited.
