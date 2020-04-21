Centre suggests special certificates for voluntary blood donors

Amid reports of the shortage of blood, Centre has asked states to encourage donors by offering them special certificates to recognise their contribution during the time of crisis.

In a letter to state Health Ministers, Health Minister Harshvardhan urged them to issue public appeals for blood donation in the name of the respective chief ministers and organise mobile donor sessions.

He termed the availability of blood in blood banks as 'essential' and urged chief ministers to ensure adequate stocks in blood banks.

The minister urged the use of the e-Raktkosh portal as a single point for maintaining records of donors as well as providing real-time information on the status of current stocks of each blood group.

“The prospective blood donors may be asked to register on the portal. Blood Banks in your state may also be directed to update blood availability in the e-Raktkosh portal regularly,” Harshvardhan said.

He said the donors may be asked to come in a staggered manner for blood donation and social distancing norms are maintained.

“All voluntary donors may be given passes for smooth movement and such donors donating blood during this critical time may be given Special Certificates,” Harshvardhan said.

“We are also cognizant of the situation that due to restrictions, it may not be possible to organize blood donation camps. However, at the same time, it is necessary to ensure sufficient availability of blood, especially for people needing regular blood transfusion on account of blood disorders such as Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Anemia and Hemophilia, etc,” he said.