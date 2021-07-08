Centre to amend Coconut Development Board Act

The executive functions of the Board would now vest with the CEO

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 08 2021, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2021, 22:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

In a bid to infuse professionalism, the government on Thursday decided to introduce the post of a non-executive chairman in the Coconut Development Board.

The decision to have a non-executive Chairman to the Coconut Development Board will pave the way to appoint a professional person, instead of a government official, to the post, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said.

He said the executive functions of the Board would now vest with the CEO.

He said the government has also decided to increase the members to the Board from the current four to six, thus allowing Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh to send in their nominees.

The changes would be brought in by amending the Coconut Development Board Act, Tomar said.

Coconut
Narendra Singh Tomar

