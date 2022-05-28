Centre to develop framework to check fake reviews on e-commerce websites

Centre plans framework to check fake e-comm reviews

Stakeholders from e-commerce companies said they would be pleased to take part in developing a legal framework on the issue

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • May 28 2022, 12:36 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 12:43 ist
Since e-commerce involves a virtual shopping experience without any opportunity to physically view or examine the product, consumers heavily rely on reviews posted on e-commerce platforms. Credit: iStock Photo

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) after studying the present mechanism being followed by the e-commerce entities in India and best practices available globally, will develop these frameworks.

DoCA in association with the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) along with various stakeholders such as the e-commerce entities, Consumer Forums, Law Universities, Lawyers, FICCI, CII, Consumer Rights Activists and others in a meeting discussed the magnitude and roadmap ahead for fake reviews on websites.

Since e-commerce involves a virtual shopping experience without any opportunity to physically view or examine the product, consumers heavily rely on reviews posted on e-commerce platforms to see the opinion and experience of users who have already purchased the good or service.

"Traceability by ensuring the authenticity of the reviewer and the associated liability of the platform are the two key issues here. Also e-com players must disclose as to how they choose the 'most relevant reviews' for display in a fair and transparent manner," said Secretary DoCA, Rohit Kumar Singh.

During the meeting held on Friday, all stakeholders agreed that the issue deserves to be monitored closely and appropriate framework governing the fake reviews may be developed to address the issue for protection of consumer interest, statement from the DoCA said on Saturday.

Stakeholders from e-commerce companies claimed that they have frameworks in place by which they monitor fake reviews and would be pleased to take part in developing a legal framework on the issue.

Manisha Kapoor, CEO, ASCI highlighted the categories of fake and misleading reviews and their impact on consumer interest. Paid reviews, unverifiable reviews and absence of disclosure in case of incentivised reviews which make it challenging for consumers to recognize genuine reviews were among the issues discussed.

Nidhi Khare, Additional Secretary, and Anupam Mishra, Joint Secretary, attended the meeting.

India News
E-Commerce

